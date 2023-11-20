CTD arrests seven terrorists including TTP commander

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claims to have arrested seven terrorists including a TTP commander during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) carried out in several cities of Punjab.

As many as 248 IBOs were conducted across the province to arrest the terrorists.

According to the CTD officials, the operation was carried out in Pakpattan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal and Sargodha. A key TTP commander, Salman, was arrested from Bahawalpur.

Explosive material, two IED bombs, two hand grenades, weapons and cash were recovered from the suspects.

The terrorists were identified as Musa, Khalid, Salman, Nadeem, Akmal and Yasir.

The suspects were planning to target some important installations in the province.

As many as 132 suspects were arrested by the CTD in 1136 combing operations this week while 46, 467 people were interrogated by the law-enforcement agency (LEA).

The spokesperson added that the CTD was committed to rooting out the menace of terrorism from Punjab in a bid to ensure security of the citizens.