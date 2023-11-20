Car-jacker killed in 'encounter' with police in Karachi

In another incident, woman drug peddler arrested

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A suspected member of a car lifting gang was killed in an alleged encounter with police whereas his other accomplices managed to escape.

Police were informed about the presence of some car lifters on Karachi Super Highway.

A police team reached the spot to arrest the outlaws. To see the raiding team, the alleged gangsters opened fire on police, which was retaliated effectively by the police.

As a result, a car-jacker was killed whereas his other accomplices managed to escape.

Police were raiding to arrest the fleeing criminals.

In another incident, police claimed to have arrested a female drug peddler.

Police recovered over 1-kg contraband drugs which she had brought from Balochistan to sell in Karachi.

