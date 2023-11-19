Two seminary teachers held on charges of assaulting 14 students in Chakwal

Two seminary teachers held on charges of assaulting 14 students in Chakwal

Further investigation is under way

CHAKWAL (Dunya News) – Two teachers of a seminary were arrested on charges of subjecting 14 students of the seminary to sexual assault.

The victims’ parents in an open court told the Chakwal DPO that their children were sexually assaulted allegedly by two teachers of the seminary.

During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the children were assaulted.

A team of doctors of DHQ Hospital examined the victim kids and found assault marks on them.

The seminary’s spokesman, Masood Ahmad Shakar, told the police that the school administration received complaints against the teachers and surveillance footage proved their offence.

He said the teachers were sacked. Police have got remand of the perpetrators after presenting them in a local court.