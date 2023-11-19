Robbers torture cops, snatch rifles in Gujranwala raid

Outlaws were robbing passersby on a road

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – Robbers caught hold of policemen and tortured them during a raid carried out by a police team to arrest them when they were robbing passers-by of their cash and valuables on a road in Kotladdah police jurisdiction.

Police were informed that four robbers erecting barriers on a road in Tahabal Docha area were depriving people of their cash and valuables.

A police team was formed to the arrest the outlaws. When the police party reached the spot, the robbers attached the party and captured its members and gave them a good thrashing and ran away after snatching their rifles.

A heavy contingent of police reached the crime scene. A case has been registered.

Police were investigation to track down the freeing outlaws.

