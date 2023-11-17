Live

War in Gaza
War in Gaza

Gaza's 2.3 million people cut off due to communication blackout

In-focus

Minor maid subjected to torture in Lahore

Minor maid subjected to torture in Lahore

Crime

The owner lady tortured the domestic worker with scissors, knives, and sticks

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

LAHORE (Web Desk) - A 14-year-old minor maid was brutally tortured by her owner lady in Lahore’s Garhi Shahu area.

The owner lady tortured the domestic worker with scissors, knives, and sticks.

The owner even cut the hair of the young domestic worker.

The minor girl was identified as Sara Ahmad.

The Child Protection Bureau took the custody of the minor girl and vowed to take action against the suspect.

Related Topics
Crime



Advertisement

Related News