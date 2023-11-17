Minor maid subjected to torture in Lahore
Crime
LAHORE (Web Desk) - A 14-year-old minor maid was brutally tortured by her owner lady in Lahore’s Garhi Shahu area.
The owner lady tortured the domestic worker with scissors, knives, and sticks.
The owner even cut the hair of the young domestic worker.
The minor girl was identified as Sara Ahmad.
The Child Protection Bureau took the custody of the minor girl and vowed to take action against the suspect.