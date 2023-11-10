Completed
CWC 2023
41st Match
41st Match
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
Full Scorecard
Live

War in Gaza
War in Gaza

No let-up in attacks as Palestinians in quest of humanity

In-focus

Three suspects arrested with arms, 700 bullets in Gujranwala

Three suspects arrested with arms, 700 bullets in Gujranwala

Crime

In another incident, three robbers were arrested

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – Three suspects were arrested with illegal weapons and 700 bullets by a patrolling police team here on Thursday night. 

The suspects have been identified as Usman and Irfan whereas the identification of their accomplice could not be done. 

The patrolling police on suspicion halted a car, and during a checking, found illegal arms and 700 bullets. During investigation, police came to know that the arrested suspects belonged to Mandyala and were going on a car to murder their rival. Police registered a case.

In another incident in Phoolnagar, the city police in a raid apprehended three robbers.

Three stolen bikes, mobile phones and illegal weapons were recovered from them. Further investigation is under way.


 

Related Topics
Crime



Advertisement

Related News