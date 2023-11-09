Police yet to recover girl went missing four days ago

15-year-old student left home on November 6, but did not return

Updated On: Thu, 09 Nov 2023 06:58:47 PKT

(Web Desk) – Police are still clueless about a 15-year-old student who went missing four days ago.

The girl identified as Hamna disappeared from the Litton Road police jurisdiction four days ago.

Her father Muhammad Ayaz lodged an application with the Lytton Road in which he said his daughter, a student, left house at 8am on November 6 and did not return.

He said he and his family members searched her everywhere in the City, but she could not be found.

The applicant alleged that Investigation police could not recover his daughter even the passage of four days.

On the other hand, police have formed a team to investigate the matter and recover the girl at the earliest.

The team is recording statements from area people and collecting evidence to reach out the girl.

