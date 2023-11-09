Two robbers arrested after 'encounter' in Kasur

Their two accomplices escaped

Published On: Thu, 09 Nov 2023 06:02:32 PKT

KASUR (Dunya News) – Two alleged robbers were arrested and their two accomplices escaped after an encounter with police in Sadar area.

The suspects have been identified as Qalib Shah of Lakhanka and Nadeem alias Gaindi of Jagowala.

According to police, the suspects were involved in dozens of crimes of robbery and kidnap for ransom.

They are history-sheeters and wanted by police many in heinous crimes.

Police got information on 15 from a citizen named Akram that four robbers on two bikes were depriving passers-by of their cash and valuables on a road.

A Sadar Police team under SHO Muhammad Sharif put security barriers on a road near Dolaywala to track down the suspects.

On seeing the police standing on the security barriers, the robbers opened fire on them, which was returned effectively.

As a result, two robbers were injured and later arrested whereas their two accomplices escaped.

A bike, arms and cash were recovered from the injured outlaws.

The fleeing robbers have been identified and special teams have been formed for their arrest.