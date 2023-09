Elderly man killed over old enmity

07 September,2023 11:52 am

SARGODHA (Web Desk) - An elderly man was shot and killed by his opponents over old enmity at Jahler village in Jauharabad on Thursday.

Police said Dost Muhammad, 65, had an old enmity with Imran Ghanjera and others of the same village. On the day of incident, Imran approached Dost and opened fire at him.

Police shifted the body for autopsy and launched investigation.