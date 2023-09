Cop among two killed over extortion dispute in Bannu

Two groups traded fire

07 September,2023 10:14 am

BANNU (Dunya News) - Two people including a police constable were killed after two groups exchanged fire following an extortion dispute in Bannu district on Thursday, police said.

Constable Wali Rehman from one group and Umar Gull from the other group lost their lives. The bodies were shifted for autopsies.

Police are probing the incident.