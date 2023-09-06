Property dispute claims four lives in Jhelum

The deceased were in a property dispute with relatives over a two-marla house

06 September,2023 01:37 pm

JHELUM (Dunya News) - As many as four people including three sisters were murdered in Punjab’s Jhelum district on Wednesday.

The tragic incident took place over a property dispute at Langarpur village.

Police said some suspects murdered four people including three sisters in the wee hours on Wednesday.

Police reached the spot after getting the information and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital for autopsy.

According to police, the deceased were involved in a property dispute with relatives over a two-marla house.