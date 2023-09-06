Three seminary teachers shot at, injured

Condition of one of the victims is stated to be precarious

06 September,2023 06:17 am

KARACHI: (Dunya News) – Three teachers of Dar-Ul-Aloom Islamia Khahrad were shot at and injured by some unidentified gunmen in N-Block of North Nazamabad, near a marriage hall.

The victims were identified as Maulana Qari Khuram Shahzad, Qari Altaf and Qari Madni.

The injured were admitted to hospital. The condition of Qari Khuram Shahzad was stated to be precarious. He received four bullets in his chest and head.

A heavy contingent of police reached the crime scene to cordon off the area.

The police were conducting investigation to ascertain the reason for the attack.