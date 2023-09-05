ANP office-bearer shot dead in Bannu

Crime Crime ANP office-bearer shot dead in Bannu

The motive for shooting is not yet known

05 September,2023 09:55 am

BANNU (Dunya News) - An Awami National Party office-bearer was gunned down in Bannu on Tuesday, police said.

Unidentified motorcyclists approached Wali Bagh on Dera Ismail Khan Road and opened fire. The suspects left the victim fatally wounded.

The injured was shifted to the DHQ hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. Wali Bagh was the president of ANP district chapter.

Police are probing the incident and the motive for the killing.