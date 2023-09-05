Three members of Hindu community recovered from bandits

A sit-in was staged for their recovery

(Dunya News) - Police in a rescue operation managed to get three members of Hindu community rescued from the custody of the bandits in Katcha area of Kashmore.

Those rescued from the kidnappers were identified Deep Mukhi, Jagdish Kumar, and Dr Munir.

The efforts were on to recover the fourth abductee Sagar Kumar.

A sit-in, in which people from all faiths were participating, was staged for the recovery of the abducted members of the Hindu community.

The relatives of the kidnap victims were demanding their early and safe recovery.

The protesters had demanded an operation by the army and Rangers against the kidnappers and bandits.

In another incident in Shahkarpur, two abductees were rescued from the dacoits. The two brothers were abducted when they were working in their fields.

In exchange of fire with the police, the dacoits escaped to leave the abductees.

