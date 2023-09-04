ANF recovers 8,520 bottles of liquor, arrests five suspects

Crime Crime ANF recovers 8,520 bottles of liquor, arrests five suspects

The liquor was being smuggled from Dubai to Karachi

04 September,2023 03:56 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) recovered 8,520 bottles of liquor from drug peddlers during its operations on Monday.

According to the ANF spokesperson, five drug peddlers were arrested with 30 kilogrammes of hash seized in the operation.

The liquor was being smuggled from Dubai to Karachi.

The spokesperson added that the ANF conducted another raid near Motorway Toll Plaza and recovered two kilogrammes of hash and 480 gram ice from the suspects.

Meanwhile, the ANF recovered six packets of hash weighing 7.2 kilogrammes from the possession of a motorcyclist in Toba Tek Singh.

The cases have been registered.