CTD arrests seven terrorists including two Daesh commanders

Operation was carried out in Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Bahawalpur

04 September,2023 11:34 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested seven terrorists including two commanders of Daesh.

The arrests were made during Intelligence-Based Operations (IBOs) carried out in several cities of Punjab.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the operation was carried out in Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Bahawalpur.

Two notorious commanders of Daesh named Shahid and Saif were arrested from Gujranwala, said the CTD spokesperson.

Explosive material, detonators, mobile phones and cash were recovered from the suspects.

The terrorists were identified as Feyaz, Mulazim, Shahid, Saif, Rafi, Arbi and Qari Athar.

The CTD spokesperson added that further investigation was under way and cases had been registered against the terrorists.

As many as 65 suspects were arrested by the CTD in 240 combing operations this past week while 12,230 people were interrogated by the law-enforcement agency.

The spokesperson added that the CTD was committed to root out the menace of terrorism from Punjab in a bid to ensure security of the citizens.

