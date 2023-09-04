Two murdered in Gujranwala incidents

Man shot dead by son, woman clubbed to death

04 September,2023 04:38 am

GUJRANWALA:-(Dunya News) Two people including a woman were murdered in two incidents in different areas of the city.

In the first incident in Wapda Town, a man identified as Owais shot his father dead and escaped.

The reason for the murder could not be ascertained, the police said.

In the second incident in Qasim Town, some identified men attacked a woman with clubs and sticks while entering her house.

She was taken to hospital where she could not survive.

Police have registered the cases.

