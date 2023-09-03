Property dispute claims four lives

Killer commits suicide after gunning down his four relatives

03 September,2023 01:05 am

MARDAN: (Dunya News) – Four people of a family were gunned down over a property dispute in urban Parhoti area of the district, the police said.

The killer committed suicide after taking the lives of his four relatives.

The accused identified as Raeis entered the house his uncle Waqar and opened indiscriminate firing. As a result, Waqar, his mother, wife and five-year-old son were killed.

Later, the accused shot himself dead. Police reached the spot and started investigation.

Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to the district headquarters hospital.

According to the police, there was a property dispute between the accused and the victims.

