Police arrest robbers involved in street crime in Karachi

02 September,2023 10:46 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Two robbers were arrested in Karachi in the wee hours on Saturday.

The robbers were involved in the street crimes in Karachi for past some time.

According to details, the robbers were looting the innocent citizens near Johar Mor area of Karachi. They opened fire when a man resisted during the robbery.

The man was shifted to the hospital as he got injured critically.

The police also reached the spot after getting information of the incident. The robbers once again opened fire on the police team.

Both the robbers were later arrested by the police.

The robbers were moved to the concerned police station for further action.