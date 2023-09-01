Woman shot dead by brother-in-law over domestic issue

01 September,2023 11:11 am

SANGLA HILL (Dunya News) - A woman was shot dead allegedly by her brother-in-law over some domestic issue in Shahkot's Sangla Hill on early Friday, police said.

The tragic incident took place in a local village where the brother-in-law gunned down his sister-in-law over a petty altercation. The suspect managed to flee from the scene.

The police shifted the body to a nearby hospital. The case was also registered while raids are being conducted to arrest the suspect.

