Woman shot dead by brother-in-law over domestic issue
Crime
The suspect gunned down his sister-in-law over a petty altercation
SANGLA HILL (Dunya News) - A woman was shot dead allegedly by her brother-in-law over some domestic issue in Shahkot's Sangla Hill on early Friday, police said.
The tragic incident took place in a local village where the brother-in-law gunned down his sister-in-law over a petty altercation. The suspect managed to flee from the scene.
The police shifted the body to a nearby hospital. The case was also registered while raids are being conducted to arrest the suspect.