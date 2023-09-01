Three killed, as many inured in GT Road firing

ATTOCK: (Dunya News) –Three people were killed and as many injured when some unidentified motorcyclists opened fire in a car on GT Road.

Rescue teams and police rushed to the spot to shift the victims to hospital.

Police have started investigation.

Punjab IG Dr Usman took notice of the incident and sought a report from Pindi RPO. Police teams have been constituted to arrest the attackers.

The IG ordered the police to nab the killers at the earliest and ensure justice to the bereaved families.

