Man kills wife, father-in-law in Qambar Shahdadkot

The motive for the shooting is not yet known

31 August,2023 03:03 pm

QAMBAR SHAHDADKOT (Dunya News) - A man killed his wife and father-in-law over unknown domestic reason in Qambar Shahdadkot on Thursday, police said.

The suspect opened fire at wife Sanam Chandio and father-in-law Mehboob Ali after having an argument and fled. The firing also left Munir, the killer's brother-in-law.

The injured were shifted to a hospital where they succumbed to their wounds.

Police said the motive for the shooting in not yet clear. However, locals are of the view that the suspect was mentally upset and that he was taken to a hospital for treatment a day earlier.