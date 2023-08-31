Three ambushed, killed in revenge for murder

One of the victims was released from jail recently

Gujranwala: (Dunya News) –Three people were ambushed and gunned down in revenge for a murder some 21 years ago, in Tatlayaly police area.

The victims were identified as Nazakat Ali, Sadiq and Jamil. Accused Ali and his accomplices assaulted the victims when they were going on a motorcycle.

One of the victims, Nazakat Ali, was recently released from the jail for murdering accused Ali’s father some 21 years ago.

On the day of the incident, the accused along with his accomplices ambushed the bike riders and killed them on the spot and escaped.

Police reached the site and started investigation.