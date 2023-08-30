ANF arrests four peddlers in countrywide operations

ANF arrests four peddlers in countrywide operations

As many as 464 kilogram drugs seized by the ANF

30 August,2023 03:54 pm

RAWALPINDI (APP) - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 464 kilogram drugs while arresting four suspects involved in the drug peddling in its countrywide operation.

The ANF conducted six operations against the drug peddlers, said the spokesperson.

In an operation near Motorway Toll Plaza Sheikhupura, 62.4 kilogram hashish and 3.8 kilogram opium were recovered from a vehicle. Three suspects hailing from Okara were arrested during the operation.

In another operation at Allama Iqbal International Airport, 645 grams of heroin were recovered from a parcel being sent to Kuwait.

Meanwhile, the ANF conducted a raid at an uninhabited house in Qilla Abdullah and recovered 380 kg of Ice drug and 158 liters of prohibited chemicals.

In the fourth operation carried out at Bacha Khan International Airport, 1667 grams of Ice drug was recovered from a passenger’s trolley bag.

The accused, a resident of Lucky Marwat, was leaving for Jeddah on flight number SV-797.

During two operations in the Zakha Khel area of Khyber, 16 kg of hashish concealed for smuggling was recovered.

The spokesperson added that separate cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.