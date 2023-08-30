Policeman gunned down in Quetta

30 August,2023

QUETTA (Dunya News) - A policeman was martyred in Quetta on Wednesday by the firing of some unknown people.

The firing incident took place at Quetta’s Sariab Roab near Mill Colony.

The police official was identified as Akhtar Hussain. The police also reached the spot and started collecting the evidences.

The dead body was later shifted to the hospital. The raids are also being conducted by the police to arrest the culprits.

