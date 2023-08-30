Man gunned down over old enmity in Gojra

Opponents entered the residence of Asghar and opened heavy fire

GOJRA (Dunya News) - A man was gunned down over old enmity in Gojra on Wednesday.

The tragic incident took place in a village of Gojra where the opponents entered the residence of Asghar and opened heavy fire. He lost his life on the spot.

The suspects fled from the scene after firing. The suspects include Abbas Cheema, Waseem Cheema, Naeem, Yasir and Mureed Hussain.

The raids are being conducted by the police to arrest the culprits.

The body of the deceased was later shifted to the Rural Health Centre.

