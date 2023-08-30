Old enmity claims four lives in Khairpur

The firing took place between the two rival groups spread panic in the area

30 August,2023 06:20 am

KHAIRPUR (Dunya News) – Four people lost their lives when two rival groups exchanged fire in Ameer Pur Shah Latif Police area.

The firing spread panic in the area. Two groups of Sheikh Baradri traded fire over old enmity.

A heavy contingent of police rushed the spot. The injured were admitted to hospital where their condition was stated to be precarious.

According to SSP, a family feud persisted between the groups which claimed four live. He said police had started investigation after registering a case against the rival groups.

