Woman beaten up, robbed of valuables by dacoits

Crime Crime Woman beaten up, robbed of valuables by dacoits

A CCTV footage of the incident went viral

29 August,2023 03:44 am

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News): A woman was deprived of her purse and tortured by two dacoits when she was on way home in Waris Khan police station area.

The victim was intercepted by the robbers riding on a bike. They overpowered the Burqa clad woman and beat her on resistance, and managed to escape after snatching the valuables.

A CCTV footage of the incident went viral. Waris Khan police registered a case on the complaint of the victim.

Rawalpindi CCPO took the notice of the incident whereas Rawal SP Faisal Saleem formed special teams to arrest the dacoits.

