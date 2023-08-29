Two cops martyred, three injured in Lakki Marwat firing

A patrolling vehicle attacked by unidentified assailants

29 August,2023 02:59 am

(Duyna News) - Two policemen embraced martyrdom and three were wounded in Lakki Marwat when some unidentified gunmen opened fire on the police patrolling the area on a vehicle on Monday.

According to the police source, those who martyred in the terrorists assault included Bashir Khan and Saif Ali. The injured police personnel were identified as Asmat Ullah, Imdad and Innamullah.

A heavy contingent of police reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

A search operation was launched to apprehend the attackers.

