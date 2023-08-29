Mother of four commits suicide over poverty

Crime Crime Mother of four commits suicide over poverty

The victim did not have enough money to feed her kids after paying Rs10,000 power bill

29 August,2023 01:08 am

JAHANIAN: (Dunya News) –A mother of four children committed suicide over suspension of power supply despite paying the bill, and miserable financial plight.

The victim identified as Hamna consumed poisonous pills to end her life. Her husband Qasim said the family did not have money to run the house after paying Rs10,000 power bill.

He said their children had been hungry for two days, and they did not have enough money to feed them as they had paid the bill after selling goods of their house and taking loans.

The labourer alleged that the Mepco did not restore the power supply despite he paid the bill.

He said he was a labourer and got Rs400 per day for his work, adding his wife was upset over power suspension and hunger of her children.

She was admitted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital where she could not survive.



