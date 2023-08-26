CTD arrests eight terrorists including two Al Qaeda commanders

Explosive material, detonators, IEDs, mobile phones and cash were recovered from the suspects

26 August,2023 12:51 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed on Saturday to have arrested eight terrorists, including two commanders of Al Qaeda.

The arrests were made during the Intelligence-Based Operations (IBOs) carried out in several cities of Punjab.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the operation was carried out in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Multan.

Two commanders of Al Qaeda named Kashaan and Hassan were arrested from Lahore during the operation, the spokesperson said.

Explosive material, detonators, IEDs, mobile phones and cash were recovered from the suspects.

The terrorists were identified as Liaqat, Hassan, Kashaan, Gul Karim, Ayub Khan, Ameer Muavia and Rizwan.

The CTD spokesperson added that further investigation was under way and cases had been registered against the terrorists.

As many as 135 suspects were arrested by the CTD in 336 combing operations this past week while 16784 people were interrogated by the law-enforcement agency.

The spokesperson added that the CTD was committed to root out the menace of terrorism from Punjab in a bid to ensure security and safety of the citizens.

