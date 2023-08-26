Man kills wife, daughter for 'honour'

26 August,2023 11:41 am

WAZIRABAD (Dunya News) - A man killed his wife and daughter in the name of ‘honour’ in Wazirabad on Saturday.

The tragic incident took place in Rahim Pura area of Wazirabad where Bilal shot dead his wife and 13-year-old daughter.

The suspect first attacked both his wife and daughter with a sharp axe and then opened fire.

The people living in the neighbourhood chased the suspect but he managed to flee from the scene.

The police reached the spot and started collecting the evidence from the crime scene.

