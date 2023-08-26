Man dies as two groups trade fire
Crime
The groups traded fire over a row of breaking a protective wall in riverine areas
BAHAWALNAGAR: A man lost his life whereas the other was injured when two groups traded fire over a row of breaking a protective wall in riverine areas.
The victim has been identified as Muhammad Safdar.
A protective wall was built to stop river water from entering the areas, but it was demolished by someone, which led to fighting between the two groups.
The killers managed to escape. Police are investigating.