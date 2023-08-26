Man dies as two groups trade fire

The groups traded fire over a row of breaking a protective wall in riverine areas

26 August,2023 06:03 am

BAHAWALNAGAR: A man lost his life whereas the other was injured when two groups traded fire over a row of breaking a protective wall in riverine areas.

The victim has been identified as Muhammad Safdar.

A protective wall was built to stop river water from entering the areas, but it was demolished by someone, which led to fighting between the two groups.

The killers managed to escape. Police are investigating.

