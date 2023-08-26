Three arrested for issuing fake medical certificates

The gang is involved in issuing fake medical certificates to those going abroad.

Islamabad: (Dunya News) – A gang issuing fake medical certificates to the people going abroad was busted by Islamabad FIA Cyber Circle on Friday.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Amir, Shah Zaib and Arham Riaz. Four cell-phones were recovered from their possession.

According to the FIA, the accused had established a fake medical lab with the name of Green Medical Lab.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.



