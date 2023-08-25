Four brothers slain in cold blood in Swabi

The tragic incident took place over property dispute

25 August,2023 05:01 pm

SWABI (Dunya News) - Four brothers were killed in Swabi over a property dispute.

According to details, four people were gunned down while one got injured in firing between two rival groups in Swabi.

The deceased were brothers identified as Waliullah, Sibtain, Amir and Imaad.

Naveed from the other side also got injured in the exchange of firing.

The suspects managed to flee the scene.

A police team reached the spot after getting information of the tragic incident.

Meanwhile, raids are being conducted to arrest the culprits, police said.





