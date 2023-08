Man hit to death by car on Canal Road

Crime Crime Man hit to death by car on Canal Road

According to the police, the victim was identified as Razaq.

25 August,2023 03:57 am

LAHORE: (Dunya News) – A man was killed and the other sustained injuries when a car hit them in Canal Road area.

According to the police, two men, one of them was identified as Razaq, were on their way on the Canal when a car hit them.

There were rushed to a local hospital where Razaq succumbed to his injuries. Police are investigating.