Police arrest two outlawed, recover weapons in DI Khan

One repeater gun and five cartridges were recovered from a suspect named Khalil

23 August,2023 09:15 pm

Dera Ismail Khan (APP) - Police during a search and strike operation against criminal elements arrested two accused and recovered weapons from their possession in the limits of Band Korai police station in Dera Ismail Khan on Wednesday.

SHO Band Korai police station Khalil Khan Baloch checked around 15 houses during the search and strike operation in the area. During checking police arrested accused Barkatullah son of Muhammad Ashraf resident of village Toba and recovered one repeater gun and five cartridges were recovered from the possession of the accused.

During another action, accused Rehmat Khan resident of Norang was arrested and police recovered one repeater with five cartridges and two pistols with ammunition from the possession of the accused.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested criminals and started further investigation.