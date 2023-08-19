CTD arrests 13 terrorists including Daesh commanders

Explosive material, detonators, IED bombs and cash were also recovered from the terrorists

19 August,2023

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested 13 terrorists including three dangerous commanders of banned Daesh in an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO).

According to CTD spokesperson, the arrested terrorists were planning terror activities from Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Chiniot, Kasur, Multan and Mandi Bahauddin.

Explosive material, detonators, IED bombs and cash were also recovered from the terrorists.

The terrorists were identified as Jalat Khan, Jannat Khan, Kashaf Rasool, Ghulam Rehman, Asrar, Nazir, Abdul Salam, Amir, Asad, Ameer and Anwar.

The CTD spokesperson added that further investigation is underway and cases have been registered against the terrorists.

As many as 34 suspects were arrested by the CTD in 339 combing operations this week while 4113 people were interrogated by the law enforcement agency.



