Rangers arrest two terrorists of banned outfit in Karachi

Both were involved in terror activities in Karachi and Bajaur

18 August,2023 12:30 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh Rangers arrested two most wanted suspects of a banned organisation during an operation in Gadap Town area of Karachi.

Two terrorists from banned Daesh were arrested in a joint operation carried out by the Rangers and Special Investigation Police.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, the accused named Farmanullah alias Ahtisham and Dawood alias Amir sahib were arrested during an intelligence based operation.

The spokesperson said that both were involved in terror activities in Karachi and Bajaur. Hand grenades, weapons and ammunition have also been recovered from the terrorists.

Sikandar, the commander of Farman, was arrested from Karachi in 2020. Farman managed to flee to Afghanistan at that time and later returned back to Karachi. He was in hiding since then.

Some close aides of the suspect were also killed in Bajaur by the security forces. Several cases were already registered against the suspect in P.I.B colony police station.

Further investigation is also underway while raids are being conducted to arrest their accomplices.

