ASI loses life in crossfire with criminals in Daska
Crime
The shooting took place during a raid
DASKA (Dunya News) - A Crimes Investigation Agency (CIA) police officer lost his life in a crossfire with some criminals in Daska early on Wednesday.
A CIA police team raided a hideout near Sukkur canal and faced resistance. A crossfire between the two sides left ASI Shahzad Cheema fatally wounded.
The suspects fled the scene. The injured cop was transported to a hospital where he died.
The Punjab police chief sought report from the Gujranwala regional police officer and ordered to arrest the runaway suspects.