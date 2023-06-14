Step-mother inhumanely tortures children

The age of the girls is estimated to be eleven and nine years old

14 June,2023 02:58 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A step-mother resorted to such a brutal torture on children that ultimately led to the neighbours calling out police for rescue in the provincial capital.

Reportedly, a step-mother tortured her step-daughter that ultimately neighbors were forced to intervene and thrive for the rescue of aggrieved children. The neighbours called the police to rescue the victims.

Upon arrival it was reportedly seen that the children were tied-down at the roof of the house in scorching heat. Moreover, the bodies of girls also had scars of burn like they were intentionally burnt. Allegedly the step-mother used to torture them upon demanding food or anything else.

Police have shifted the victim girls to Jinnah hospital for their medical treatment. The girls are examined to be of tender age, eleven and nine years old.