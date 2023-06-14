Karachi police kill high-profile gang-war suspect

The suspect was also involved in robberies and street crimes

14 June,2023 02:34 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Karachi police kill a high-profile criminal involved in gang-war and other street crimes during an alleged operation in the provincial capital during late hours of Tuesday night.

The incident occurred in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the provincial capital when police encountered a high-profile criminal, the suspect opened fire on police party. As a result of retaliatory fire police brought down the suspect.

Police said that the suspect was involved in Lyari gang-war and was booked under several cases of heinous crimes such as Murder, attempt to murder, robbery, and other street crimes.

Police took the body of deceased suspect into custody and shifted it to hospital for further legal procedure.