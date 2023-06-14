Robber killed, accomplice arrested in alleged encounter

Crime Crime Robber killed, accomplice arrested in alleged encounter

Upon being followed the suspects opened fire on police party

14 June,2023 01:29 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A robbery suspect was killed in an alleged encounter in the provincial capital on Tuesday.

Police encountered suspected robbers in Gulshan-e-Maymar areo of the provincial capital and started chasing the motorcycle riding suspects. Upon being followed, the suspects opened fire on police party.

As a result of cross fire one of the suspect was shot-down whereas the other was arrested after being injured.

Police have also claimed to recover weapon and mobile phones from suspects’ possession and reportedly the suspects are involved in several incidents of street crime.