Policeman martyred, other injured during attack on check-post

13 June,2023 05:05 am

SHIKARPUR (Dunya News) – A policeman was martyred whereas another was injured as the dacoits attacked a police check-post in Shikarpur District of Sindh province during the wee hours of Tuesday night.

The dacoits reportedly opened fire on Rustamkay police check-post which resulted in the death of a policeman whereas another got injured. Police also opened retaliatory fire that forced the attacker to draw-back and later they fled the scene.

The martyred policeman has been identified as Younas Bakro. However the injured policeman was shifted to hospital for medical treatment along with the body of the martyred policeman for autopsy.

Police authorities say that a search operation to arrest the fleeing criminals is being planned and soon they will be brought to justice.