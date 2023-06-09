Dacoits shoot security guard for resisting robbery

09 June,2023 03:03 am

MULTAN (Dunya News) - A man preforming duties as a security guard at a medical store in Multan district was shot down for retaliating in front of robbers on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred near MDA chwok within jurisdiction of Saddar police station when three dacoits with covered face entered a medical store with intentions to rob. Upon realising the gravity of situation the security guard tried to intercept the robbers whereas the bandits shot him down.

The robber after killing the guard looted the shop and took away cash and mobile phones. The traders associations have raised concern over the issue and demanded to be provided by a safe environment to get their business running.

Police arrived at the scene afterwards and started collecting evidence regarding the incident. Police authorities said that the department will utilise all its resources to trace the culprits and get them behind the bars.