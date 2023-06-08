Two cops martyred, passerby injured in Mingora shooting

Gunmen fled the scene after shooting

08 June,2023 10:04 am

MINGORA (Dunya News) - Two policemen were martyred and a passerby suffered injuries after unknown motorcyclists opened fire at the vegetable market in Mingora on Thursday, police said.

The suspects fled the scene after shooting. The indiscriminate firing triggered panic among the locals. Emergency responders and police rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured citizen to a hospital.

A search operation was launched in the area to track down and arrest the suspects.