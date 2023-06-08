Armed attack leaves shopkeeper dead, two children injured

Crime Crime Armed attack leaves shopkeeper dead, two children injured

Two faction of a tribe were involved in a financial dispute

08 June,2023 03:40 am

LARKANA (Dunya News) – A man was killed due to a financial dispute in Larkana district of Sindh province during the late hours of Wednesday night.

The incident occurred in a native village Ganja Tonyo within jurisdiction of Bakrani police station when a 30 years old man shopkeeper identified as Imran Sangi was killed over a financial dispute.

The culprits also injured 8 years old boy identified as Aslam Memon and his 7 years old sister Asma. Both the siblings went to the shop as customers but got into the fire range but currently are in critical condition and under treatment at Chandka Hospital.

Police sources said that two faction on Panhour tribe were involved in a financial dispute from last three months, but yesterday the warring opened indiscriminate fire on the shop.

The suspects fled the scene after the incident but police say they are determined and actively looking for the suspects.