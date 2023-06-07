Police kill robber in an alleged encounter

Other accomplices of the deceased suspect fled the scene

07 June,2023 03:56 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police in provincial capital on Tuesday shot-down a suspected dacoit in an alleged encounter whereas two other suspects fled the scene.

The alleged encounter happened in Nazimabad D-chowk when some were looting a house. Upon seeing police arriving the deceased suspect opened fire at police party. Police retaliated with gun-shot and the suspect was caught up in the exchange of fire.

However, the other accomplices of the deceased suspect fled the scene. A car and weapon has been recovered from the deceased suspect.