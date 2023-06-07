Police intercept, kill two suspected dacoits

07 June,2023 03:51 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Two suspected dacoits where killed during an alleged encounter in the provincial capital during the late hours of Tuesday night.

The dacoits snatched bike from an innocent citizen in Sir Syed Town, police intercepted the victims nears North Nazimabad Haideri market. Two of the suspects were shot down whereas four other accomplices of deceased suspects fled away from the scene along with the snatched motorcycle.

Police have taken the bodies into custody and said that identification of the suspects was not successful yet but the estimated ages of both the suspects are from 25 to 30 years.

Police say that they are determined to curb criminal elements from the society and maintain law and order situation throughout the metropolitan.