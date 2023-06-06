Two sisters abducted from Bahawalnagar in broad day-light

06 June,2023 02:42 am

BAHAWALNAGAR (Dunya News) – Two daughters of a labourer woman was abducted from Bahwalnagar district on Monday afternoon.

The sisters were returning to home from school when unknown suspects riding motorcycles kidnapped them. The victims have been identified as 13years old Rubina and a stu#dent of nursery class identified as 6 years old Ayesha.

Police have registered the case regarding this incident against six suspects upon the complaint of the mother of the victims. It is being claimed by police that investigations into this matter have begun already and soon the culprits would be brought to justice.

The incidents of abduction of young girls have rose substantially over the time. Recently, another case of same intensity got spotlight when a girl was abducted from outside the hospital while travelling along her mother. The video made rounds on social media and raised a lot of question on security and order situation in the society.

In Pakistan, the abduction or killing of woman over honour have bagged a lot of criticism on the law enforcing agencies. Moreover, such atrocities against women also get a hot-spot in international media and earn a bad name for the country.

The state has thrived to make the law strict regarding these issues but there has been no substantial decline in misogynistic activities.